Two people injured in five-vehicle crash on M275 which brought Portsmouth rush hour traffic to standstill 

A FIVE-vehicle crash caused traffic chaos across the city this morning.

The collision happened on the northbound carriageway on the M275 near junction 1, near Tipner, at around 8.19am.

Traffic camera footage from the scene

Police were called to the scene of the crash and have said that two people suffered minor injuries.

Following the accident, two lanes were closed on the northbound carriageway for much of rush hour causing delays back through Hilsea, North End and Fratton.

Hampshire County Council’s travel update social media account ROMANSE warned motorists that there were delays of 40 minutes at one point this morning.

During the worst of the traffic this morning, one motorist reported that they had not ‘moved for 20 minutes'.

Delays stretched back to towards the city centre, with heavy congestion on the A3 and Anglesea Road.

All lanes on the M275 northbound reopened at 9.45am nearly an hour and a half after the inital reports of the crash.