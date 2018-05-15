Two vehicles collide on Portsbridge Roundabout

TWO vehicles collided on Portsbridge Roundabout in Cosham earlier today.

Police were called to the incident at 12.34pm, and paramedics were on-scene after passing-by the incident.

A witness said two elderly people were stood on the verge of the roundabout with the ambulance crew, and that the air bag on the driver’s side of their car had been activated.

South Central Ambulance Service said: ‘Paramedics stopped to help after passing-by the incident just before 12.30pm, but nobody was taken to hospital.’