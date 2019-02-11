U Need Us closure: Here's how you reacted to the news Portsmouth ‘institution’ will close after 95 years 

0
Have your say

RESIDENTS have reacted with shock to the news that a Portsmouth ‘institution' is set to close after 95 years.

Party store U Need Us announced that it will shut ‘in a few weeks time’ and people have been sharing their favourite memories on Facebook. Here is how you reacted to the news: 

U-Need-Us has announced it will close. Picture: Vernon Nash (180396-002)

U-Need-Us has announced it will close. Picture: Vernon Nash (180396-002)