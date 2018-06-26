U-Need-Us in Portsmouth celebrates its 95th anniversary - in pictures

FRIENDLY smiles, a focus on family and gifts that put a smile on people’s faces are the secrets of success for a high street store that has spent 95 years in business.

U-Need-Us,based in Arundel Street, Portsmouth, celebrated its 95th anniversary over the weekend, inviting shoppers to join in the festivities.

The shop sells party goods, fancy dress, balloons and so on, with brother and sister shop owners Steve Searle and Sandra Haggan saying that their family has always had a great deal of pride for the store, and that they are grateful to be celebrating the anniversary with customers past and present.

To see our full picture gallery click on the link at the top of the article or the icon on the main picture.

Click here to read our full story.