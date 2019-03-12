STUDENTS at the University of Portsmouth are among some of the nation's keenest to find themselves a ‘sugar daddy’ or a ‘sugar mummy’, a survey has found.

The institution has been ranked 16th in an annual list of the fastest-growing universities for sign-ups to the US sugar baby website Seeking Arrangement.

A total of 83 University of Portsmouth students joined the website in 2018, taking the total number of Seeking Arrangement sugar babies at the institution to 749.

It is believed sugar babies, who are given money by a wealthy man or woman in return for varying degrees of companionship, receive as much as £2,900 per month on average.

University of the Arts London topped the list, which was released today, with 218 sign-ups in 2018 and 845 in total.