University of Portsmouth sugar baby reveals how she made £2,000 in a few months

A SUGAR baby who studied at the University of Portsmouth has revealed how she made more than £2,000 in just a few months.

The 23-year-old, who wants to remain anonymous, has bared all as new figures claim 83 University of Portsmouth students signed up to US site Seeking Arrangement in 2018.

The new members allegedly take the university’s total number of users to 749 – making it the 16th fastest-growing institution for sugar babies in the whole of the UK.

Despite city university bosses saying there are ‘no suggestions’ Seeking Arrangement’s claims are fact, the woman, who graduated last summer, said they are 'pretty damn likely’.

She turned to the site as an ‘easy and exciting way to make money’ as a student.

‘I wasn’t very successful in finding someone I genuinely liked, so sort of gave up on that kind of dating and decided to look into finding a sugar daddy,’ she said.

‘I didn’t do it for long, probably just a few months, but I made a couple of grand.

‘People’s expectations are usually the same – which would be to spend the night with them. Others just want companionship but I found this to be pretty rare.’

Sugar daddies, or mummies, are wealthy people who pay an attractive sugar baby for varying degrees of companionship – from dates to physical intimacy.

The woman believes more and more students are turning to websites like Seeking Arrangement because mobile apps have lowered the value of traditional dating.

Being a sugar baby, she said, was ‘great’.

‘Making a few pennies is pretty appealing if you don’t mind putting on a bit of a show,' she said.

‘I was getting paid to do something I’d usually do for free or pay to do, such as going out for dinner or spending the night with someone.

‘The only challenging part was pretending to find all the men attractive when they were twice my age.’

A spokeswoman for the University of Portsmouth said: ‘There has been no independent verification of [Seeking Arrangement’s] claims and no suggestion its claims are based on fact.

‘We have a variety of support services available to students and those facing financial or other difficulties.’

Any University of Portsmouth student facing financial or other difficulties can access support confidentially by visiting port.ac.uk/students