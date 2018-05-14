University students create outdoor learning space for youngsters

THREE university students have turned an overgrown pond space at a school into an exciting new educational area for children.

As part of their Making Change Happen project at the University of Chichester, three women studying primary teaching raised money through a sponsored welly walk and online, to re-vamp the space at Front Lawn Primary Academy in Havant for pupils.

Annie Simpson, Rachael Beaumont and Tamara Whittick said the area includes a pond for dipping and species classification, an observation area, a small allotment, herb garden, a bug hotel and more.

Rachael Beaumont, 31, said: ‘We thoroughly enjoyed renovating the pond area.

‘It was a huge challenge to complete but with the help of Front Lawn Primary Academy, Splash Display and The Aldingbourne Trust we were able to make our vision a reality. Now the children of Front Lawn have an amazing educational area to learn in.’