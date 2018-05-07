UPDATE: Fire breaks out near Portsmouth Naval Base

Have your say

A LARGE plume of smoke has been spotted billowing over the city after a fire broke out near Portsmouth Naval Base.

Firefighters from Southsea and Cosham fire stations were called to the blaze near Princess Royal Way, off Military Road, shortly after 7.30pm.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service has logged the incident as taking place at Portsmouth Naval Base.

The blaze involves ‘rubbish’ up the side of a warehouse, and that the fire was adjacent to a commercial building, but did not spread.

A spokesman from Southsea Fire Station confirmed that a number of containers caught fire and melted – but that the substance is currently unknown.

He said: ‘There are still two trucks on the scene, so we don’t have all the details yet.

The smoke is coming from Princess Royal Way in Portsmouth. Picture: Phil Theobald.

‘It was a well-developed fire adjacent to a building.

‘There was a large amount of containers kept in a metal trolleys in a secure compound – that had caught fire, the containers had melted and the fire had spread from there.

‘Thanks to the quick work from firefighters on the scene, the building adjacent hasn’t been affected.

‘This is something that could easily have been a lot worse.’

The adjacent building was deserted, so evacuation procedures were not carried out.

Cosham firefighters have returned to base, but the crews from Southsea are still at the scene.

The spokesman from Southsea Fire Station said: ‘We had three trucks from Southsea, one from Cosham plus their ALP, and a command support vehicle from Portchester.’

The fire was extinguished at 8.14pm, with Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service confirming that the incident will not be investigated any further.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan tweeted: ‘Thinking of the officers tackling the fire in Portsmouth this evening. Hoping everyone is safe.’

Princess Royal Way is the new road which links the M275 to Trafalgar Gate at the naval base.