UPDATE: Hovertravel service now resumed

HOVERTRAVEL services were suspended earlier today due to adverse weather conditions – but have now been resumed

The company said that despite the fact today is a ‘warm spring day with blue sky and sunshine’ the decision was taken by pilots because of the sea state.

A spokesperson for the company said: ‘At Hovertravel our primary focus is always safety and we suspended our service today for safety reasons. ‘From the feedback we have received, and the media reports published, we appreciate that there was some disbelief as it is a warm spring day with blue sky and sunshine.

‘Our highly-trained and experienced pilots have the responsibility for whether the conditions are safe for our operation and they have told us that the facts behind the decision to suspend are that the sea state in the main shipping channel of the Solent is in excess of the operating limits of both craft, generated by wind over tide conditions.

‘Additionally, sea and swell conditions in this wind speed has been reported by our pilots to be unusual.’