One lane remains closed on the M27 near Portsmouth this morning after a crash.

A picture from Highways England shows an ambulance on the first lane of the westbound route near Junction 11 at Fareham.

Traffic information service ROMANSE tweeted that there were 10-minute delays from Junction 12 at Port Solent.

Staff from Highways England are removing debris from the road before it can be fully reopened.

The second lane was also blocked while the vehicles were removed.