UPDATE: Long delays on M27 near Portsmouth after two collisions

Drivers face long delays on the M27 this morning after two separate collisions.

Traffic information service ROMANSE said about 40-minute delays should be expected eastbound between junction 11 at Fareham and junction 12 at Port Solent.

It follows an earlier collision involving multiple vehicles. They have now been moved to the hard shoulder.

Vehicles are stretching back as far as Hedge End at Junction 7 eastbound.

Another collision has been reported on the westbound route, also between Junction 11 and Junction 12.

The crash has also caused delays of up to 40 minutes on the A3(M) southbound and the A27 westbound.

More updates to follow.