UPDATE: Travel problems as tree blocks rail line in bad weather

Have your say

A TREE blocking a railway line earlier today has caused delays.

South Western Railway said the blockage between Havant and Petersfield means trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines.

Delays of up to 15 minutes are expected to 4pm.

Meanwhile, all hover craft sailings from Southsea have been cancelled.

Strong winds meant the craft could not operate, Hovertravel said.

The sailings between Southsea and Ryde have been cancelled.

File photo of Hovertravel. Picture: David Godfray

A tweet from the firm said: 'Unfortunately our services are suspended due to the strong winds still in the Solent.'