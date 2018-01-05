UPDATE: Van driver ‘walking wounded’ after M27 barrier crash

Have your say

A van driver was described as ‘walking wounded’ after crashing into a barrier on the M27 this morning.

Two lanes were blocked by Junction 11 at Fareham while Highways England staff removed the vehicle and debris from the road.

Hampshire Constabulary confirmed it was called at 11.04am to a single-vehicle collision westbound involving the van.

The driver was described to police as being ‘walking wounded’.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed it received a report of a van hitting a barrier, and had sent an ambulance to the scene.

Both lanes are now open but one lane of the slip road remains closed while the road is fully cleared.

Traffic information service ROMANSE earlier tweeted that there were 10-minute delays from Junction 12 at Port Solent.