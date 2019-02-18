Vehicle ‘engulfed in flames’ in Portsmouth blaze last night

Have your say

A CAR has been written off after being the subject of a fire in Portsmouth last night.

Southsea Fire Station was called out to a blaze in Eastern Road at 10.30pm yesterday, on the northbound side near Burrfields Road.

Crew manager Paul Rogers said: ‘Two appliances attended the incident.

‘The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames – the car is a complete write off.

‘We tackled the blaze and then the incident was handed over to the police for further investigation.’

The exact cause of the fire is currently unknown.