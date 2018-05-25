Veterans urged to seek support from charity to avoid rough sleeping

VETERANS and service leavers are being urged to seek support as they adjust to civilian life to prevent difficulties that could lead to rough sleeping.

The Royal British Legion said the armed forces community can face a ‘unique set of challenges’ when unforeseen circumstances, such as relationship breakdowns or financial difficulties, arise.

This is due to issues such as the transient nature of service life, confusion over how to access support services and often a reticence to ask for help, the charity says.

It is hoped that early intervention will prevent service leavers and veterans from experiencing further difficulties.

Legion director of operations Antony Baines said some, as well as their families, find housing issues ‘confusing and at times overwhelming’.

‘In some extreme situations we have seen individuals who have left it until they are in a desperate state, with no other option but to rough sleep, before they have asked for help,’ he said.

‘The adjustment to civilian life can be confusing enough for our community, but when you throw other life issues into the mix such as relationship breakdowns or financial problems, it creates quite a lot of challenges for them to face.

‘We want to ensure the armed forces community knows that we are there for them throughout their lives and that the sooner they approach us for support, the better.’

Services offered by the charity include advice on managing monthly outgoings, understanding the housing market and financial assistance including rent in advance, deposits or fees.

In the past 12 months, the charity has spent more than £1.3m on 1,494 individual grants for deposits, removals and rent in advance.

Rick Yarnley-Cave, 47, found himself sofa surfing and squatting after leaving the armed forces in the 1990s.

The former RNAS Culdrose-based Royal Navy sailor, who served in the Gulf War, now works as a rough sleeper worker for the Legion-funded Plymouth Access to Housing in the Devon city.

Mr Yarnley-Cave, who lives in the city centre with his wife and three children, said: “Pride is a huge issue for servicemen and women.”

Speaking directly to those affected, he said: ‘Swallow your pride and go seek it out.

‘Be prepared for a bumpy ride, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel.’