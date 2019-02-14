By Steuart Payne, executive pastor of Family Church Portsmouth

Family Church are delighted to reveal that their annual conference, Empower19, will be held on Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9 at Ferneham Hall, Fareham.

Now in its 15th year, the Empower Conference is an annual event attended by over 500 people including Christians and non-Christians from all across the UK and worldwide.

The theme of Empower19 is ‘Majesty’, which will focus on Bible-based teachings and the ‘majesty of Jesus’.

The speakers for this year’s conference have been confirmed as pastor Andy Elmes, senior pastor of Family Church and James Aladiran, evangelist for prayer and founder and director of Prayer Storm.

The highly anticipated Empower Conference will begin on the Friday at 7.30pm with vibrant praise and worship from a live band, followed by a message from one of the conference speakers.

The second day of the conference will begin at 10am and will be filled with a number of sessions throughout the day from both pastor Andy Elmes and James Aladiran.

Each session will bring a message based on the theme and how as Christians we can sometimes be distracted by external and materialistic aspects of church, such as environment or location, as well as our own personal tastes and preferences – but the focus should always be on the majesty of Jesus.

Running alongside the conference at Fareham Community Church will be Empower19 Kids, for children in school years R to 6.

Children registered for this event will have the opportunity to enjoy lots of fun and exciting activities based on a similar theme to the Empower Conference but in a way which is tailored so that they will find accessible and relatable.

Family Church consists of a number of congregations located across the south coast and beyond.

Family Church has grown significantly over the last 21 years and now has nine congregations across Portsmouth, Havant, Waterlooville, Gosport, Guildford and the New Forest, as well as two in the Philippines.

To find out more about Family Church or to purchase tickets for Empower19, visit the Family Church website at family.church.