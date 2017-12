Have your say

Thousands of people flocked to Portsea to immerse themselves in the wonder of Christmas.

Queen Victoria rubbed shoulders with Father Christmas and chimney sweeps from the cast of Oliver!

Some Victorian ladies selling their wares Picture: Mark Rutley

There were hundreds of stalls, live music, delicious food, and street entertainment on every corner.

Pictures by Habibur Rahman, Mark Rutley and Keith Woodland

Natalie and Jay Todd-Wickendon with their children Willow, four, and Noah, six Picture : Habibur Rahman

Groundling Theatre chimney sweepers sweeping the streets of the Historic Dockyard Picture: Habibur Rahman

Jane Davis with her daughter Theresa Davis and her twin daughters, Agnes and Edith, two Picture: Habibur Rahman

Street performers Ellie-May Brown, Jayna Zala, Maya Oxford and PC Rob Blower Picture: Habibur Rahman

The Old Sea Dogs entertain the crowds at the Victorian Festival of Christmas Picture: Habibur Rahman

Cheeky Oscar Swan, three, on a fairground ride Picture: Habibur Rahman

Callie Ives and Poppy Norman , both six, Elf and Safety Picture: Keith Woodland

The beautiful carousel at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard's Victorian Festival of Christmas Picture: Keith Woodland