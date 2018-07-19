Victorious Festival 2018: Full list of items you are banned from bringing into this years’ festival

Victorious Festival is only a few weeks away now.

The music event is returning to Southsea Common for the August bank holiday weekend – August 24 to Aug 26.

Featuring headline performances from The Prodigy, Paul Weller and The Libertines as well as many other acts, it is set to be a musical extravaganza once again.

Read More: Victorious Festival 2018 headliners and full line up

Victorious Festival is now in its seventh year in the city – having originally started out in Portsmouth's Historic Dockyard before moving to Southsea Common.

Like any other music festival or large public event there are a number of things you aren’t allowed to bring into the venue.

Read More: Deadly drug fear won’t stop Victorious Festival

And the festival has released a list of prohibited and banned items:

- beanbags

- air horns

- Chinese lanterns

- chemical toilets

- sound systems

- generators

- BBQs

- glass bottles

- drones

- laser pens

- selfie sticks

- man-bags

- unofficial high vis jackets

- potential weapons of any kind

- new psychoactive substances

- nitrous oxide also known as laughing gas

- balloons and/or associated paraphernalia

- illegal substances

- fireworks

- compressed gas containers

- flares

- air horns

- smoke bombs

- flag sticks

- banners, signs or materials displaying political, religious, offensive or race-related messages, slogans or images

- any item that an Authorised Person considers dangerous, hazardous and/or illegal or that may be used as a weapon or a missile or that may compromise or otherwise interfere with the enjoyment, comfort or safety of (or pose a hazard to) any person or security at the Venue

- animals (other than guide dogs)

- any tripods or video camera equipment whatsoever (whether or not for personal use); any camera or other type of photographic or recording device (of any nature whatsoever and whether capturing audio, or still or moving pictures) other than for personal use

- any objects bearing trademarks or other kinds of promotional signs and messages (of whatever nature) which we or any Authorised Person believes are for promotional purposes (and any Prohibited Items may be removed, confiscated and/or destroyed even if the item itself is not illegal without compensation at the discretion of any Authorised Person).