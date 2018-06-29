Victorious Festival 2018 headliners and full line up

Have your say

Victorious Festival is returning to Portsmouth later this year and it promises to be the biggest and best yet.

The three-day music festival, which is now in its seventh year, will take place on Southsea Common over the Bank Holiday weekend between Friday, August 24 and Sunday, August 26.

Victorious Festival is back and better than ever

Started in 2012, Victorious Festival was originally held in the Historic Dockyard near the HMS Victory but has since expanded over the years.

The 2018 edition of the festival promises to be the biggest one yet, with The Libertines, Paul Weller and Prodigy all headlining.

Here is the full line up day by day for Victorious Festival:

Will you be heading down to Victorious Festival. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Friday

Acclaimed British rockers The Libertines will be headlining the festival on Friday and will be joined by indie rockers Kaiser Chiefs, so watch out for any riots.

Shed Sevens and Lightening Seeds, who played the first Victorious Festival, are also on the bill for that day.

Saturday

Rock legend Paul Weller is headlining Victorious Festival on the Saturday.

Paloma Faith will be bringing a dose of her signature pop/ soul to Southsea Common, while former Beach Boys singer Brian Wilson will be bringing a life-long catalogue of hits.

Other confirmed acts include Madchester veterans Happy Mondays, Everything Everything, The Cribs, Billy Bragg, Gaz Coombes, The Pigeon Detectives, Sleeper and Gabrielle Aplin will also be playing throughout the day.

As will Coasts, Cabbage, Yonaka, Mullally, Duke Special, Catherine McGrath, Cassia, Sian Evans, Skinnyman, Barry Hyde, Fenne Lily, Electric Pyramid and Southsea Alternative Choir.

Sunday

In a UK festival exclusive performance The Prodigy will close Victorious Festival out with the headline slot on Sunday.

Electro-pop trio Years and Years will also be performing as will Friendly Fires, returning after a five-year hiatus.

Rapper/ singer Example and DJ Wire, Sleaford Mods, Embrace, Gomez, The Amazons, Reverend and the Makers, The Bluetones and Marika Hackman are also on the bill for the Sunday.

Former X-Factor contestant Lucy Spraggan, Dub Pistols, Gengahr, The Orielles, The Correspondents, Nick Hollywood, Chris Helme, Jerry Williams, Nathan Ball, Stereo Honey, Bang Bang Romeo, Sam Wills, Joel Baker and Lily More will be performing throughout the day.

Tickets are on sale for the festival are on sale now - for more information or to purchase them click here