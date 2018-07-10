Victorious Festival 2018: Where in Portsmouth is it and how to get there

Victorious is one of the biggest festivals in Portsmouth and will be returning in late August 2018.

Yet again the Victorious music festival will be held on Southsea Common, which is along Southsea Seafront. It is expected to draw in thousands of people each day so below is all of the information that you will need to know about how to get to Victorious.

Due to Southsea’s flat and picturesque nature walking to Victorious is a great option. There are four entrances to Victorious that you can enter on foot, they are the following:

There are three local train stations that are within walking distance from Southsea Common

Portsmouth and Southsea station - Around 25 minutes away

Fratton Station - Around 27 minutes away

Portsmouth Harbour Station - Around 30 minutes away

If walking from these stations is not possible or if you don’t want to walk then buses and taxis will take you directly to your required destination.

If you wish to cycle to the festival then you will be delighted to hear that there is a bicycle park available to park in that will be patrolled by a guard to ensure the safety of your bicycle. However, bikes will be left at the owners risk.

The bike park will be located at the entrance at Palmerston Road, Southsea PO5 3PT.

If you live too far to drive or if you simply don’t want to then the coaches to Victorious may be for you. There is an option for a Daily Return or Weekend Campers, so you have the choice of how long you wish to sat at the festival for.

Daily Returns:

Coaches will arrive and depart in time for you to enjoy the whole day at Victorious.

They will be available for all three days of the festival. That being Friday 24th, Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th August 2018.

It will cost £23 for a return ticket

These coaches will pick people up from Basingstoke, Bath, Bognor Regis, Bournemouth, Brighton, Bristol, Chichester, Guilford, London (Victoria Coach Station), London (Croydon), Oxford, Poole, Reading, Salisbury, Southampton, Winchester and Worthing.

Weekend Campers:

These coaches will arrive at the campsite on Friday 24th and depart the site on Monday 27th after the festival had concluded.

It will cost £27 for a return ticket.

These coaches will pick people up from Bath, Bognor Regis, Brighton, Bristol, Chichester, London (Victoria), London (Croydon), Salisbury and Worthing.

As Southsea is along a seafront, there will be ferries in constant operation. Here is some information on how to use the ferries if you are in one of the following locations:

The Isle of Wight:

Two options are available from The Isle of Wight. They are the Ferry and the Hoverbus.

Hovertravel is the closest route to Southsea Common and it is in operation every 30 minutes between Ryde and Southsea throughout the day.

Late ferries back to Ryde will be in operation at 19:30, 20:00, 21:00, 21:30, 22:00, 22:30, 23:00, 23:30.

On both Saturday and Sunday extra crossings will be in operation at 12:00am and 12:30am.

It will only cost £1 to travel via the Hoverbus if you show your Victorious tickets.

Ferries from The Isle of Wight will cost £10 for daily returns and £16 for a short term standard return.

Gosport

The Gosport ferry will arrive 30 minutes away from Southsea Common but taxis and buses will be available to take you there directly.

This ferry will run until midnight but a small boat will still be available until 04:00 am

Hayling Island

The Hayling Ferry will be running a special festival ferry ticket on the festival weekend that will allow you to travel for £10 and will include a complimentary bus on both sides.

The Hayling Bus will run from Eastoke to the ferry and the bus in Southsea will run from the ferry to the Pyramids.

This service will run from the early afternoon up until 20:00 and reopen again in order to take you home starting at 22:00 until midnight.

If you want to drive to Victorious then please take parking into consideration as you will need to pre book a parking space to get a spot at Clarence Parade. If a parking space is not pre booked then you will likely have to use the park and ride service, Lakeside, or any other Portsmouth car park.

Important car park information:

The opening hours will be midday to 01:00 am on Friday, 08:00 am until 01:00 am on Saturday and Sunday and 08:00 am to midday on Monday.

If you have booked your vehicle for the Friday and Saturday then your vehicle must be removed by 10:00 am on Sunday.

The postcode for the car park is Clarence Parade, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO5 3LJ