Indie rock superstars Two Door Cinema Club, Rudimental and Bloc Party are among the latest headliners confirmed for Victorious Festival 2019.

The trio of music mega stars are the latest in a stellar line-up of headline acts unveiled for this summer’s show in Southsea.

Rock band Doves are also on their way to the city in late August.

To mark the announcement we have put together a full list of all the headliners who have been confirmed for this year’s Victorious Festival.

Victorious is taking place on Southsea Common over the August bank holiday weekend.

Bosses have hinted there are still more headliners to be announced.

Friday tickets are available from £30 and Saturday and Sunday at £35.