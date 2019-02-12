Have your say

INDIE rock superstars Two Door Cinema Club and Bloc Party will be joining rock-dance legends Rudimental at this year’s Victorious Festival, The News can exclusively reveal.

The trio of music mega stars are the latest in a stellar line-up of headline acts today being unveiled for this summer’s show in Southsea.

Taking place from Friday, August 23, to Sunday, August 25, the spectacle is expected to pull in more than 100,000 music fans during the three days.

Two Door Cinema Club, fresh off their two-year global tour, will be co-headlining the opening night of the three-day bonanza - with the promise of brand-new material.

While four-piece Rudimental will be topping the bill on Saturday, with the award-winning group joining the likes of James Bay, The Hives and The Rifles on the centre stage.

Andy Marsh, festival director, said this year’s show would be one of the best yet.

‘This is the seventh year and it just keeps getting better and better,’ he said. ‘We’re extremely excited about this year’s festival, our first wave of artists were extremely well-received and we’re delighted to bring a second wave.

‘With our final headliner still to be announced and a few surprises up our sleeve, I’m convinced 2019 is destined to be a great year for Victorious.’

Platinum-selling Bloc Party will be taking to the stage on Saturday, confirmed to perform their debut album, Silent Alarm, in full.

Also announced on Victorious’s set list are Cheshire rockers, the Doves, who will be performing some of their most beloved hits on Friday, alongside noughties indie icons The Zutons and English rockers Dodgy.

Gracing the Sunday afternoon slot is reggae legend Ziggy Marley, son of the late Bob Marley.

Other confirmed acts across the weekend include the welcome return of Britpop stars Ocean Colour Scene, who performed a jaw-dropping set at Victorious back in 2014, plus New York hip-hop, funk-punk band Fun Lovin’ Criminals.

Rapper Professor Green is also on the roster alongside Mercury music prize-winner Badly Drawn Boy, Scottish sensation Lewis Capaldi, Starsailor, The Futureheads, Republica.

While Clean Bandit and the Vaccines have already been revealed as festival headliners.

Victorious is taking place on Southsea Common over the August bank holiday weekend.

Bosses have hinted there are still more headliners to be announced.

Friday tickets available from £30 and Saturday and Sunday at £35.