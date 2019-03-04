Have your say

A PORTSMOUTH-based music festival has paid tribute to The Prodigy lead singer after his shock death.

Keith Flint was found dead at his home in Dunmow, Essex, this morning at the age of 49.

The Prodigy headlined Victorious Festival on Southsea Common last year, closing the festival out.

And people involved with the festival have been quick to pay tribute to Keith.

Victorious co-founder Ben Miles said in a Facebook post: 'Very sad to hear of the passing of Keith Flint from The Prodigy.

‘Their set last year, in my opinion, was the best headline set we've had to date. Fantastic band to work with and a music legend has been lost no doubt. RIP Keith.’

While on the festivals official Facebook page, a tribute to Keith was also shared.

The post reads: ‘We're extremely sad to hear the news that Keith Flint, lead singer of The Prodigy has passed away today.

‘It was an honour to have them headline Victorious 2018. We are thinking of his family, friends and band members at this time.’

In a statement following Keith’s shock death this morning, The Prodigy have remembered him as a ‘true pioneer, innovator and legend’.

The Sun reported that he was found dead this morning, with police being called at 8.10am to reports of concerns for the welfare of a man.

A spokesman for Essex Police told the paper: ‘We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

‘The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.’

An air ambulance and paramedics were also called to the scene, East of England ambulance have said.

Keith Flint was known for his distinctive hair and tattoos as well as his energetic live performances.

The Prodigy were formed in 1990 in Braintree, Essex, and reached number one in the UK charts with singles Firestarter and Breathe.

The band also scored six number one UK albums, including their latest album No Tourist which was released in November 2.