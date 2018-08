POMPEY boss Kenny Jackett has praised his side after they won 2-1 at Blackpool this afternoon.

Ronan Curtis scored both goals for the Blues before Matt Clarke scored an own goal.

Pompey win 2-1 against Blackpool in their League One match today. Picture: Joe Pepler

Jackett said: ‘There are areas where we need to improve.

‘But we were generally better than we were last week and did look a threat in several areas.’