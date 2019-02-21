UPDATED plans for a £100m coastal defence scheme are now available to see outside of consultations.

A new video detailing proposals for each section of the Southsea sea defences project that was remodelled after feedback from Portsmouth residents has been released.

The latest design for the defences at Long Curtain Moat

After more than 1,400 members of the public had their say via a survey launched last summer, designs for many of the eight sections of coastline were adjusted.

A main area of contention was South Parade Pier. Locals were concerned about the retention of sea views while walking along the pavement in front of the pier.

In revised proposals the rocks will be buried underneath the shingle and defence heights have been reduced.

At Canoe Lake there was concern with the displacement of traffic and parking if pedestrianisation was the preferred option. As a result the road will be kept as two-way with some parking retained along the frontage.

Similarly, at Southsea Common a majority of residents wanted to keep the road, and the new plans outline a one-way system that retains parking spaces.

Consultations held earlier this month invited residents to see these latest designs.

Councillor Dave Ashmore, head of environment at Portsmouth City Council, praised the involvement of the public in the scheme. He said: ‘We’ve had nearly 600 people along to this set of events, which means that over the course of all the engagement we’ve done since 2014 we’ve now spoken to around 3,500 residents face to face about the project.

‘The response has been very positive, and I’d urge anyone who didn’t make it along to take a look at the consultation materials online and give us their feedback.’

Deputy leader of the council Cllr Steve Pitt added: ‘The next step for us will be to finalise the planning application and have it ready to submit in the spring. We also want residents to give us their thoughts on the Seafront Masterplan review, which will ensure all the opportunities that are created by the construction of the sea defences can be fully taken advantage of.

‘The Masterplan also covers the entire length of the frontage from Old Portsmouth to Ferry Road and is the place to make your feelings known about things such as cycle lanes and future opportunities for facilities for everyone to enjoy.’

To take part in the latest sea defences survey and to find out more click here.