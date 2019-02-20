Virtual job event will showcase vacancies in the pub industry 

THE first virtual recruitment event for the pub industry is set to take place next month.

MyPubGroup.LTD is holding the national online interactive event to showcase job vacancies, business opportunities and agreement types and to allow key service providers involved in the recruitment process to unite on a single platform to showcase the best of the hospitality sector.

Managing director Helen Lees said: ‘As a dot com business innovation is at the core of what we do.

‘We have invested heavily in our systems and our websites to ensure that we stay at the forefront of recruitment technology.

‘This has allowed us to offer our clients and applicants a first-class service on a platform that is engaging, modern and accessible.

‘I am thrilled that we will be hosting an industry first, recruitment focused event that utilises dynamic technology with the express purpose of promoting our fantastic industry and the opportunities it offers.’

MyPubGroup.LTD is at the heart of pub recruitment with Helen Lees dedicating the last 10 years to creating a national pub recruitment website for the pub and the wider hospitality trade.

The group’s flagship website www.FindMyPub.com has become a go-to platform for anyone looking for a pub business.

The event will take place on March 27 from 10am until 8pm. For more infoirmation or to register go to mypubgo.com/