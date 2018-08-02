Volunteer lifeguards taking on Portsmouth abseil to expand summer operations

VOLUNTEERS who give up their time to protect Solent waters will be ditching the sea for the skies in an abseil later this month.

A team of six from the Portsmouth and Southsea Voluntary Lifeguards will be taking on the Spinnaker Tower abseil on Monday, August 27 – with the money going towards helping expanding the frontline service provided by the volunteers.

Crew member Alexia Daniels says that the abseil is something the crew is greatly looking forward to.

She said: ‘This is the first time we have done it and I’m quite frightened, in all honesty!

‘But we’re all very excited about it as well – some are certainly more experienced in daredevil activities than others, but it will be very good fun.

‘Everyone I have met through the lifeguards service is both incredibly skilled and incredibly brave.’

The money that is raised will be going straight towards funding the service’s activity out in the Solent.

Alexia said: ‘The money that we raise will be so helpful because it will allow us to get out onto the water more often.

‘This summer has already been very hectic, so that money is very important for us.’

To donate go to justgiving.com/fundraising/alex-boyd3.