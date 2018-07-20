Volunteers needed at Copnor community orchard

by TRACEY JONES, from Stacey Community Orchard, Copnor The Stacey Community Orchard is part of the Stacey Community Centre. It’s a very special year because in August we will be celebrating five decades since the centre first opened its doors.

It’s a thriving community centre with lots going on, including the Copnor Mens’ Shed project, The Community Cycling Centre, a nature nursery, lots of weekly activities, and the beautiful community orchard.

The orchard started in 2009 and we now have a variety of fruit trees including apple, pear, plum, peach and cherry.

We also have different fruit bushes such as black, white and redcurrants, gooseberries and lots of herbs and wildflowers.

It’s a wonderful place for both people and wildlife and anyone is welcome to visit and look around.

We also have events in the orchard and run activities for schoolchildren, if any schools are interested then please get in touch. The school sessions can include sowing and planting, mini beast hunt and plant identification.

If any other groups would like to visit then the community gardener can show people around and provide an activity if required.

We have a volunteer group which meets every Wednesday morning between 10am and 1pm and we would love to have more volunteers help us look after the orchard.

Gardening is known to be very helpful for physical and mental wellbeing and the community orchard is a peaceful and quiet oasis among the hustle and bustle of city life.

Some of the tasks involved in looking after the orchard include watering, weeding, trimming, pruning, grass cutting, planting and general tidying up.

The volunteer session is very flexible and people can choose their hours.

We are a very friendly group of people and supply all tools, gloves, tea and biscuits! You don’t need any gardening experience.

If you’re interested in volunteering or for any other information call (023) 9261 7890 or pop into the centre on Walsall Road.