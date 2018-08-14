Volunteers win accolade for work at Mary Rose Museum 

AN AWARD-WINNING museum has added another accolade to its collection.

The Mary Rose Museum, in Portsmouth, was named Volunteer Led Visitor Experience of the Year at the VE:Forum Visitor Experience Awards, in London on August 8.

The awards reward visitor experience teams’ work in museums, galleries and attractions across the UK.

Helen Bonser-Wilton, chief executive of the Mary Rose Trust, said: ‘We are thrilled that our volunteers have been recognised for their hard work and we are incredibly proud of their continued achievements.’

The Mary Rose underwent a complete revamp in 2016. It has gone on to win several awards, including a silver award in the Beautiful South Awards and it was honoured at The INSIDE Awards. The museum is also rated as the number one attraction in Portsmouth on TripAdvisor.