VW camper event returns to Southsea

THOUSANDS of VW enthusiasts flocked to Southsea Common this weekend for a celebration of the iconic camper van.

The Beach Dubbin' event, replacing the 17-year-old Beach Buggin' event of years gone by, saw hundreds of camper vans young an old glisten in the Portsmouth sunshine.

Mark Loader from Eastleigh polishes his VW

The event gave enthusiasts the chance to meet with one another and share their vehicles with friends and visitors.

One owner, 53-year-old Jim Byles from Southsea, had brought down his T2 Danbury for the very first time.

He said: 'I've had mine for about three years – it's a Brazilian import with a modern shell and retro fitting.

'This event has been really good because there's so many camper vans here; I went to an event at Sandown that only had about half as many.

Diane and Chris Brown with Matthew Osmond and his son Edward

'I know quite a lot of the people here too so it's been nice to catch up with one another.'

Ian Winship, 54 from Wycombe, came to the event with his wife, Teresa, and their 1980 VW camper van.

He said: 'We heard about the show taking place and come to Portsmouth quite a lot anyway, so thought it would be good fun.

'We've really enjoyed ourselves – we couldn't ask for better weather and everyone is very sociable.

'The good thing is that you can chat to other owners about what they've done with their camper vans, especially the interiors.'

Diana Brown, owner of the South Coast VW Transporters club, said: 'We have members from right across the south coast here today, from Kent to Devon – there's about 140 of us with 45 vans.

'It's been a really busy event; we always look forward to days like this where we can all spend time together and chat to friends from other clubs as well.

'To see everyone enjoying themselves is amazing.'