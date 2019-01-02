Warning as controversial parking zones return in Southsea today

TWO residents’ parking zones have been introduced in Southsea today – despite opposition from residents and business owners alike.

As of this morning, parking zones MB and MC will be enforced across Southsea, meaning that only permit holders can park in these zones during certain times in the day.

Barry Kewell, landlord of The Northcote Hotel in Portsmouth, who is unhappy about plans to change the parking outside to permit only. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

For zone MB, stretching from Standsted Road to Heidelberg Road, the scheme will operate from 4-6pm each day, with zone MC, from Havelock Road to Henley Road, being operated from 5-7pm each day.

But while the council hopes this will reduce parking stress for residents during peak times, the residents and local business owners remain unconvinced by the plans.

Paul Smith, 68, lives in Francis Avenue in zone MC.

He says that the restrictions should be heavier if the council wants to achieve its goal.

Mr Smith explained: ‘This scheme will make absolutely no difference.

‘Residents around here wanted the restrictions to apply to all 24 hours of the day – people don’t mind paying but only if it means they actually get decent parking rights.

‘Instead, the council has steamrolled through this idea without really giving us a say.

‘In it’s current state I think it will have very little impact.’

Meanwhile, pub owner Barry Kewell, 69, fears that the restrictions will damage his trade at the Northcote Hotel.

He said: ‘This restriction is going to stop a lot of people from shopping later in the afternoon, which could have a real impact on Albert Road.

‘People park up here at the moment and either go to the shops, or go to Fratton Park – where I get a lot of my trade from.

‘I’ve said it all along, it’s just another form of tax; it’s an easy way for the council to make some money so it’s being done across the city, regardless of consequence.’

Approving the parking zones back in October 2018, the council’s head of traffic, Cllr Lynne Stagg, said that without the zones, people would complain about having nowhere to park – as life ‘revolves around cars’.