Warning issued as snow and ice woes continue

Have your say

WARNINGS have been issued by weather forecasters and emergency services after the snow continues to wreak havoc in Portsmouth.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning up until 10am today, saying that icy patches will remain on pavements and quiet roads.

Hampshire Constabulary has also urged road users to take caution, with an incident already taking place in Hedge End this morning.

According to the Met Office there is still a chance for icy patches tomorrow as well, with isolated sleet showers expected overnight.