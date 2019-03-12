Have your say

RESIDENTS in Havant are being warned to stay away from the beach as Storm Gareth continues to blow through the region.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Portsmouth and the Solent region by the Met Office as Storm Gareth batters the UK.

Storm Gareth is bringing strong winds to our area over the next 24 hours. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The warning for high winds, with gusts of up to 51mph experienced earlier today, is in place until 3pm tomorrow.

Footage recorded at the sea front this afternoon, which can be watched at the top of this article, shows the high winds caused by Storm Gareth.

READ MORE: Storm Gareth hour-by-hour forecast for Portsmouth

In a statement on it’s website, the Met Office warned: ‘Gusts of up to 50-55 mph are likely inland and 65 mph along western coasts.

‘Winds will gradually ease during Wednesday afternoon.’

Stay away from the beach

In Havant, people are being warned to stay away from the beach.

The erosion at West Beach, South Hayling, is a result of the recent strong winds and heavy rain and has resulted in steep ‘cliffing’ along the back of the beach.

A very steep drop of up to 2 metres can now be seen, therefore as a precaution, pedestrian barrier fencing has been temporarily erected.

Havant Borough Council is warning visitors to the seafront to keep away from the damaged section of the esplanade.

Councillor Tim Pike, cabinet lead for finance and regeneration, said: ‘This area of the esplanade is a dangerous place at the moment as parts of the beach are unsafe.

‘For the safety of our residents and visitors we have put barriers in place to block access to the area affected but we are unable to prevent access via the beach due to the tides.

‘Please respect the power of the sea and ensure that everyone, including dogs, are kept away from this section of the beach.’

Havant Borough Council and the Eastern Solent Coastal Partnership will continue to monitor the beach and defences in line with the North Solent Shoreline Management Plan (2010) recommendation to a ‘hold the line’ policy and to allow natural evolution.

What to expect as Storm Gareth blows in

Here’s what the Met Office is warning could happen as the storm hits over the next 24 hours:

READ MORE: Storm Gareth: Chainsaw-wielding good Samaritan wins praise for chopping up tree blocking major Gosport road

- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

- It's likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are affected by spray and/or large waves.