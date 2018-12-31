Waspi women vow to see success in 2019

CAMPAIGNING women have pledged to make a difference in the new year, starting with an eye-catching window display in Gosport.

The Solent Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi) group hope to raise awareness of their cause with a women’s suffrage centenary piece on show in the Gosport Labour office on Forton Road.

Solent Waspi is part of a nationwide campaign for fair transitional arrangem ents for women born in the 1950s who have had as much as six years added to their state pension age with little, or no, notice.

Shelagh Simmons, the group’s coordinator said: ‘Solent Waspi goes into 2019 determined that our campaign will succeed.

‘It’s shocking that there are women who still don' t know they won’ t get their pension at 60 so it’ s very important we do all we can to reach them. This is an excellent way to bring the issue to wider public attention so we were delighted, and grateful, when Gosport Labour party offered us this opportunity.

‘ 2018 has been women’s suffrage c entenary year so we have a suffragette as our centrepiece, highlighting that 100 years on womens’ struggle for true equality continues. We agree that men and women’s state pension age should be the same.’

The Waspi window will be on display throughout January.