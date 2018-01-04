WATCH: Bad weather batters Portsmouth seafront

Have your say

FOOTAGE of waves crashing against Portsmouth seafront have been caught on camera by a photographer.

Andrew Rundle captured the photos and video today at Southsea seafront.

It comes as the bad weather caused problems across the area.

Earlier, a tree blocking a railway line caused delays.

South Western Railway said the blockage between Havant and Petersfield means trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines.

Delays of up to 15 minutes are expected to 4pm.

Waves battering Southsea seafront on January 4. Picture: Andrew Rundle Digital Art & Photography

Meanwhile, all hover craft sailings from Southsea have been cancelled.

Strong winds meant the craft could not operate, Hovertravel said.

The sailings between Southsea and Ryde have been cancelled.

A tweet from the firm said: 'Unfortunately our services are suspended due to the strong winds still in the Solent.'