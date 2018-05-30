WATCH: Death-defying motorcyclists show off skills as Cirque Berserk! comes to Portsmouth

For many people, riding on a motorbike is a scary idea to begin with. If you’re travelling at 60mph around the edge of a spherical steel cage, then it’s terrifying.

Welcome to the fascinating world of Cirque Berserk!, a theatre and circus spectacular which has been thrilling audiences at the King’s Theatre in Southsea this week.

The circus, which is visiting our city for the first time, features the motorbike ‘Globe of Death’ as well as a team of over 30 jugglers, acrobats, aerialists, dancers, drummers and daredevil stuntmen.

To mark the circus’ first visit our video editor Habibur Rahman went down to the theatre to film the death-defying motorcyclists - extremely close up!

The show, which is from London’s West End, is on a nationwide 40-date tour and finishes in Portsmouth today.