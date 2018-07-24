WATCH: Drone footage shows heatwave’s effect on Southsea Common  

Drone footage has captured the effect the summer heatwave has had on Southsea's grassy areas.

Portsmouth has been in the grips of the warm weather for weeks now and it has started to take a toll on the landscape.

Drone footage of Southsea. Picture: Nigel Willis of VolaDrone

The drone footage, recorded by Nigel Willis of VolaDrone, has filmed Southsea by air and shows the grass on the common has become dried up.

Readers can view Mr Willis’s footage at the top of the article by pressing the play button.

The normally lush grass has become yellow and dry, almost indistinguishable from the sand at Southsea beach.

A heatwave action level 3 warning has been issued for Portsmouth this week until Friday by the Met Office.

They are warning that there is a 90 per cent probability of heatwave conditions across Portsmouth and Hampshire over the coming days.

The following advice has been issued for residents: ‘Stay out of the sun. Keep your home as cool as possible – shading windows and shutting them during the day may help.

‘Open them when it is cooler at night. Keep drinking fluids.

‘If there's anybody you know, for example an older person living on their own, who might be at special risk, make sure they know what to do.’

