WATCH: England fans in Portsmouth celebrate as Three Lions march on to the quarter finals

JUBILANT England fans across Portsmouth have celebrated with delight as the Three Lions won their first ever World Cup penalty shoot-out against Colombia.

England battled through an intense match against Colombia to move on to the quarter-finals, in a match with plenty of twists and turns.

England fans celebrate Eric Dier's winning penalty in The Portsbridge, Cosham. Picture: David George

Fans celebrated when Harry Kane’s penalty went in – but fell silent as Colombia equalised in the 93rd minute.

When the penalty shoot-out came, the tension in pubs across the city could have been cut with a knife.

But fans went beserk as Eric Dier powered home the final penalty to send the Colombians home.

Some fans had some strong thoughts on Colombia, as six players got booked with Wilmar Barrios lucky to escape a red card after headbutting Jordan Henderson.

Wezley Bailey, 22 from Paulsgrove, said: ‘I’m delighted —it’s been a really great game. I think we should have taken Raheem Sterling off a bit sooner and the defence still needs some improvement, but we still deserved to win.

‘We were all over them all game long and Colombia only had a few shots all game.’

Mercedes Armitage, 22 from Waterlooville said: ‘It feels like watching Pompey with how stressful it has been tonight, but I think we’ve been brilliant the whole tournament.

‘I genuinely think we could go the whole way.

‘I’ve got no words for Colombia though; they played very dirty.’

Fans also praised the hard work ethic of the England team who battled through the adversity to emerge victorious.

Courtney Watson, 22 from Paulsgrove, said: ‘The whole team has done really well – they’ve done their best and we’re really proud of them.

Charmaine Lockwood, 23 from Paulsgrove, said: ‘I would have been really disappointed if it had ended today, but we’re really happy.’

However, not everyone was a winner tonight.

Harry Shaw, 24 from Cosham, said: ‘I actually had a bet on Colombia to win and would have cashed out big time if they had won.

‘But being with all my friends here I’m really an England fan through and through.’

England will now advance to play Sweden in the quarter finals on July 7.