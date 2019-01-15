Watch Gillette’s controversial new ‘We Believe’ advert that has sparked outrage from men

A razor company has launched an ad campaign aimed at tackling toxic masculinity but it has sparked outrage online.

Gillette released the short two-minute ‘We Believe’ clip online yesterday and it has been viewed more than 2 million times and counting.

A still photo from Gillette's 'We Believe' advert. Picture: Gillette

But the YouTube video has been disliked 232,000 times so far, with only 28,000 liking the footage.

In the advert, Gillette tackles #MeToo, bullying and toxic masculinity, calling on men to stop using ‘boys will be boys’ as an excuse for bad behaviour.

Gary Coombe, president, P&G Global Grooming, said: ‘Gillette believes in the best in men.

‘By holding each other accountable, eliminating excuses for bad behaviour, and supporting a new generation working toward their personal ‘best,’ we can help create positive change that will matter for years to come.

‘As the world’s largest marketer to men, we knew that joining the dialogue on ‘Modern Manhood’ would mean changing how we think about and portray men at every turn.

‘As a starting point, and effective immediately, Gillette will review all public-facing content against a set of defined standards meant to ensure we fully reflect the ideals of Respect, Accountability and Role Modelling in the ads we run, the images we publish to social media, the words we choose, and more.

‘For us, the decision to publicly assert our beliefs while celebrating men who are doing things right was an easy choice that makes a difference.’

However reaction to the advert online has been mixed, with some praising it as ‘powerful’ and others threatening to boycott the company.

Gary Lineker said: ‘Lot of snowflakes on here getting upset by a commercial. Just man-up and have a shave.’

One Twitter user called Matthew J. Long said: ‘I don't see why there is all this negativity about Gillette. Seems like a fine advertisement on their part. I rather enjoyed it.’

Another called Marek added: ‘Gillette ad is a reflection of where we are. If you are a man and offended by it then I suggest you are part of the problem.

‘It’s 2019 and the message does not erode your masculinity it actually paints you a strong and responsible person.’

While LBC Radio presenter James O’Brian wrote on Twitter: ‘Today, all the men in Britain who insist that everyone else is snowflakey, over-sensitive and thin-skinned will be crying about an advert that is not scheduled to appear on British TV. Just a heads up.’

On the other side of the argument, Piers Morgan wrote: ‘I've used Gillette razors my entire adult life but this absurd virtue-signalling PC guff may drive me away to a company less eager to fuel the current pathetic global assault on masculinity.

‘Let boys be damn boys. Let men be damn men.’

A Twitter user with the handle @lukeinproperty said: ‘PR disaster for Gillette. Your anti-male ad has lost me as a customer and many others also.’