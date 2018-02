Have your say

HMS Queen Elizabeth has left Portsmouth as it heads off for more trials.

Earlier the Royal Navy confirmed the 65,000-tonne carrier would be leaving the city at about 12.40pm.

Our reporter Tom Cotterill was at the Round Tower at the city’s seafront to capture the moment HMS Queen Elizabeth left.

After leaving the city she will be taking on rotary wing trials.

The tests will see helicopters landing on and taking off from the supercarrier’s four-acre flight deck.