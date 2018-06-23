WATCH: HMS Queen Elizabeth sails back into Portsmouth Harbour

HMS Queen Elizabeth arrived back into Portsmouth this morning after her latest set of work-ups and trials.

The 65,000-tonne carrier sailed into the city’s historic harbour at about 9am this morning, with residents waiting by the seafront to catch a glimpse of Britain’s biggest warship ever made.

The HMS Queen Elizabeth returns to Portsmouth Harbour after sea trials. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

During her brief stint away she undertook her first replenishment at sea - a key milestone in the carrier’s development. She is expected to remain in Portsmouth until deploying to the United States in the summer.

The News was at the seafront this morning to stream the homecoming live on our website and Facebook page.