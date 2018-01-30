WATCH: ‘I said a word I can’t repeat’ - Guide Awards winners on receiving their prizes

Have your say

Here are the reactions of last night’s Guide Awards winners after receiving their prizes.

Last night the city’s art and culture community gathered to celebrate our finest bands, singers, actors, artists and comedians.

The Guide Awards Special Achievement Award presented to Urban Vocal Group. Picture: Keith Woodland

After each prize was given out The News’ Entertainment Editor Chris Broom spoke to the lucky winners about their success.

The winners in full

Best Comedy

Winner: Joe Wells

Runner-up: Mike Cox

Best Film

Winner: Black Dog, director Mark Oakley

Runner-up: Last Night, director Riyadh Haque and John McGinty

Best Professional Production

Winner: Woman In Black, NTR

Runner-up: Our House, The Kings

Best Amateur Production

Winner: Hound of The Baskervilles by Torchlight Theatre at NTR

Runner-up: Death of a Salesman by Bench at The Spring

Best Event

Winner: Icebreaker Festival

Runner-up: Wickham Festival

Best Solo Act

Winner: Lily Garland

Runner-up: Devin-Jade

Best Amateur Actor

Winner: Sean Ridley in Farm Boy by CCADS

Runner-up: Mike Gondelle in Brimstone and Treacle by HumDrum at The Spring

Best Amateur Musical

Winner: The Wizard of Oz by Portsmouth Players at the Kings

Runner-up: Pirates of Penzance by UPMDS at NTR

Best Classical

Winner: University of Portsmouth Music Department

Runner-up: The Renaissance Choir

Best Visual Artist

Winner: M-one

Runner-up: Majid Dhana & Natalia Michalska

Best DJ

Winner: Banksy

Runner-up: Liz Cornick

Best Amateur Actress

Winner: Leigh Cunningham in Equus by Bench at The Spring

Runner-up: Emma Van Kooperen in in Brimstone and Treacle by HumDrum at The Spring

Best Band

Winner: Bemis

Runner-up: Emptifish

Special Achievement

Urban Vocal Group