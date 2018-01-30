WATCH: ‘I said a word I can’t repeat’ - Guide Awards winners on receiving their prizes

Here are the reactions of last night’s Guide Awards winners after receiving their prizes.
Last night the city’s art and culture community gathered to celebrate our finest bands, singers, actors, artists and comedians.
After each prize was given out The News’ Entertainment Editor Chris Broom spoke to the lucky winners about their success.
___
The winners in full
Best Comedy
Winner: Joe Wells
Runner-up: Mike Cox
Best Film
Winner: Black Dog, director Mark Oakley
Runner-up: Last Night, director Riyadh Haque and John McGinty
Best Professional Production
Winner: Woman In Black, NTR
Runner-up: Our House, The Kings
Best Amateur Production
Winner: Hound of The Baskervilles by Torchlight Theatre at NTR
Runner-up: Death of a Salesman by Bench at The Spring
Best Event
Winner: Icebreaker Festival
Runner-up: Wickham Festival
Best Solo Act
Winner: Lily Garland
Runner-up: Devin-Jade
Best Amateur Actor
Winner: Sean Ridley in Farm Boy by CCADS
Runner-up: Mike Gondelle in Brimstone and Treacle by HumDrum at The Spring
Best Amateur Musical
Winner: The Wizard of Oz by Portsmouth Players at the Kings
Runner-up: Pirates of Penzance by UPMDS at NTR
Best Classical
Winner: University of Portsmouth Music Department
Runner-up: The Renaissance Choir
Best Visual Artist
Winner: M-one
Runner-up: Majid Dhana & Natalia Michalska
Best DJ
Winner: Banksy
Runner-up: Liz Cornick
Best Amateur Actress
Winner: Leigh Cunningham in Equus by Bench at The Spring
Runner-up: Emma Van Kooperen in in Brimstone and Treacle by HumDrum at The Spring
Best Band
Winner: Bemis
Runner-up: Emptifish
Special Achievement
Urban Vocal Group