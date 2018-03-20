WATCH: Man spots shadowy figure on HMS Victory – is this the ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife?

Have your say

A SHADOWY figure has been spotted roaming about on HMS Victory at the Historic Dockyard in Portsmouth.

Tony Ferguson believes he caught the ghost of Frances ‘Fanny’ Nelson on camera while exploring the vessel, and feeling like someone was following him.

The 33-year-old didn’t see anything with his naked eye, but said he caught footage of Admiral Nelson’s wife on his camera.

HMS Victory was Admiral Nelson’s flagship in the Battle of Trafalgar.

The footage shot by Tony, who says he is interested in the paranormal, appears to show the ghostly figure of a woman moving about in a dress and heels.

Tony, from Southampton, conducts paranormal investigations and said his energy attracts spirits.

HMS Victory has been at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard since 1922 and is more than 250 years old.