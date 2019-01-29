Watch police explain how to spot signs of county lines drugs activity in your area 

POLICE have carried out a week long clampdown on county lines drug operations.

The clampdown saw officers arrested 35 people, and seized £12,230 in cash, last week in the county.

Superintendent Matthew Reeves'Picture: Habibur Rahman

County lines is when criminal outfits supply drugs from urban areas into regional areas, such as Hampshire.

Speaking to The News police explained some of the signs that residents should watch out for that could signal that a county lines drug operation is working in their area.

READ MORE: Police – every town in Hampshire has been targeted by ‘county lines’ drug dealers

Superintendent Matthew Reeves, tactical lead for county lines drugs gangs at Hampshire Constabulary, explained: 'It's not just the cities they are dealing into, we're experiencing this issue everywhere, in all the towns in our area.

'One particular feature is an issue called cuckooing where drug dealers will come in and take over a vulnerable person's address and they'll basically set up their operations for often very short periods of time from that base and really exploit that individual.

'We would really appeal for members of the public to look out for those kind of people in the community. To know their neighbours and know their vulnerabilities.

READ MORE: Girl, 16, chased through Portsmouth city centre and assaulted in early hours attack

'And If they see people who don't look familiar with the area. Don't really know where they are going. Perhaps callers at the address just staying for a short period of time and then going away again.

'They might be indicators of county lines drug supply going on.'

Watch the video at the top of the story to hear everything he had to say.