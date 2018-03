Have your say

Is Portsmouth a ‘dump’?

Research carried out by Premium Tours had a look at what people thought of different cities, according to Google.

Fred Dinenage. Picture: Malcolm Wells

Portsmouth’s label? A ‘dump’, apparently - hardly glowing praise for our fantastic city.

We asked legendary television presenter and author Fred Dinenage for his view on the survey - and clearly he didn’t agree with it.

Click on the video above to hear from the popular broadcaster.