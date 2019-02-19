Have your say

A 'DISGUSTING' act of fly-tipping in the city has cost one man more than £1,000 in court.

Kevin Wright, of Thurbern Road in North End, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court after he was caught dumping rubbish in a Southsea street last July.

The bags of waste dumped by Kevin Wright in Fawcett Road in Southsea on July 2 in 2018

The 32-year-old left 10 bags of builders' waste and household rubbish from a flat clearance outside homes in Fawcett Road.

He was spotted by a resident who had a private security camera fitted in his home that filmed Wright taking the bags from his car.

The resident contacted Portsmouth City Council, which tracked Wright down using his car licence number.

Wright, who had been paid to dispose of the waste, pleaded guilty at to one offence of fly-tipping, one offence of failing to produce a waste transfer note and one offence of failing to properly complete a waste transfer note.

Kevin Wright was fined 1,000 after dumping rubbish in Fawcett Road in Southsea on July 2 in 2018

On February 5 the court heard that after an arrest warrant was issued, he handed himself in to police and spent more than 30 hours in the cells.

Wright was fined £1,000 and told to pay £250 towards the council's costs, plus a £100 victim surcharge.

Councilllor Dave Ashmore, the council's environment boss, said: 'Fly-tipping is a disgusting thing to do – it blights people's neighbourhoods. This was a particularly blatant offence, in broad daylight, on a main road.

'We're grateful to the resident who spotted him, and glad that justice has been done.'

READ MORE: Warning as fly-tipping increases

It comes after figures showed cases of fly-tipping had increased in Portsmouth.

Data from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) that was published at the end of last year showed people living in the city saw a hike to 1,285 incidents in 2017/18 - up from 1,048 the year previous.

In contrast there was a drop in Fareham, Gosport and Havant.

Fareham had 982, down from 1,387; Gosport had 476, down from 554; Havant had 828, down from 945.

Before handing waste over to a private waste disposal service, residents should ask to see its waste carriers licence, and check it is registered.

Residents can check by searching for public registers via the Environment Agency online.

If residents do not check a service is registered and the waste is fly-tipped, they could be held responsible.