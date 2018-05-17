WATCH: Redknapp on Pompey signings, Wembley and FA Cup glory - interview in full

Mothercare in Commercial Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Jobs under threat as Mothercare set to close stores across the UK

0
Have your say

10 years ago today Harry Redknapp saw his Pompey side lift the FA Cup after a 1-0 win over Cardiff City.

In an exclusive interview with The News, the legendary manager speaks about his Pompey signings, the Cup run and the triumphant day at Wembley.

Picture: Will Caddy

Picture: Will Caddy

___

More on Harry Redknapp

Redknapp: I gave Avram a Pompey job to get Johnson

Redknapp: How Kanu’s Pompey arrival hinged on Cardiff

Redknapp reveals big Pompey signing ‘disappointment’

Redknapp: Cup victory completed my Pompey hat-trick

Redknapp: Nugent was Pompey owner’s choice