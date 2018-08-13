WATCH: Residents turn out to see abnormal load Super Grid Transformer drive through Portsmouth

IT WAS the equivalent of having six London buses travelling in convoy – yesterday a Super Grid Transformer was transported from Portsmouth International Port to the National Grid Substation at Lovedean.

IT WAS the equivalent of having six London buses travelling in convoy – yesterday a Super Grid Transformer was transported from Portsmouth International Port to the National Grid Substation at Lovedean. And families, couples and transport and heavy haulage enthusiasts turned out at the bridge above the Portsbridge Roundabout in Hilsea, to capture the unusual movement on camera, while others flocked to different locations. The move is part of an upgrade which will supply homes, hospitals, schools and businesse with electricity.

An electricity transformer makes its way slowly through Hilsea on its way to Lovedean from Portsmouth. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

Collett & Sons has worked with Hampshire Police, Hampshire County Council and Portsmouth City Council to plan the movement, since the beginning of the year.