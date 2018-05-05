WATCH: Take a look inside Gunwharf Quays’ newest shops

Gunwharf Quays is opening three new shops this week - and The News has been for a look around as they open their doors.

Whittard of Chelsea returned to the shopping centre yesterday with a new store, filled with world-class tea and coffee and creative flavours of hot chocolate.

The store will also include a tea bar with drinks to go, and an outdoor seating area where customers can enjoy cakes and sweet treats with an expertly made cuppa.

Chapelle Jewellery and Timberland are among the other stores to return to the centre.

The News’ video editor Habibur Rahman went along to Gunwharf to meet the staff and have a look around the new stores.

