Watch the moment a teenage girl swept out into Portsmouth Harbour is rescued from the sea

TWO people captured the moment a teenage girl who got caught in the strong tides at the entrance of Portsmouth Harbour was rescued after she nearly drowned.

Residents said the young girl had been swimming off the Hot Walls beach and had gone out too far, finding herself ‘swept away into the harbour by the dangerous current’.

A teenage girl was pulled from the water near the Round Tower in Old Portsmouth by the Queen's Harbour Master Volunteer Harbour Patrol

One of the residents, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: ‘Luckily she managed to grab hold of the navigation marker pole by the Round Tower.

‘When we realised what was happening I shouted out to the Queen’s Harbour Master Volunteer Harbour Patrol, who were on the Gosport side of the harbour, and they managed to rescue her.

‘My wife called the coastguard.

‘Six years ago a young guy drowned there trying to save a couple of kids.

‘We often see people swimming there, in the extremely dangerous tides.

‘We need to get the message out there to avoid another unnecessary death.’

